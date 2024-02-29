PSL 9 Match 16 Preview: Karachi Kings Host Quetta Gladiators In Their Quest To Qualify For Play-Offs

Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators in their home ground, National Bank Cricket Arena, as the second leg of Pakistan Super League, Season 9 is underway.

This will be Quetta’s first match in the Karachi Arena in the PSL season and this will certainly be home conditions for them as most of their batting order hails from Karachi, their emerging batter Khwaja Nafay is a prime example of that.

Karachi Kings brought in the likes of Kiwi wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert and Leus Du Plooy but both of them looked off-color in their first match. The Kings might bring in their Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani shortly, a bowler who can bring an X factor to their squad.

But serious changes are needed to fill the loopholes in the playing XI of the Karachi Kings as some of their combinations are not working.

Bowling first after winning the toss can be key in this match.

Pitch Report:

PSL 8 showed signs that the teams falter while chasing a total in the second innings as the win ratio of teams batting second in a run-chase was just 33% but the game against Islamabad United and Karachi Kings defied the statistics of last season after Karachi Kings struggled massively in the first innings and United chased the target comfortably in the penultimate over by 7 wickets courtesy Colin Munro and Alex Hales’ immense batting prowess.

The par score on this pitch will be 180 and teams should look to bowl first to extract the best out of the wicket which is really slow in nature.

Head-to-Head Record

Team Matches Wins Losses Karachi Kings 16 5 11 Quetta Gladiators 11 5

Expected Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy Rilee Rossouw (c) Khawaja Nafay Akeal Hosein Wasim Jr. M.Hasnain Saud Shakeel Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) Sherfane Rutherford Mohammad Amir Abrar Ahmed

Karachi Kings:

Shan Masood (C) Tim Seifert (WK) Leus Du Plooy Shoaib Malik Mohammad Nawaz Kieron Pollard James Vince Irfan Khan Niazi Hasan Ali Mir Hamza Tabraiz Shamsi

