Punjab to Bring Back Free Wi-Fi in Public Areas Soon

Following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s announcement, the revival of free Wi-Fi services in public areas appears underway across Punjab.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has been tasked with executing the project, with reports indicating the restoration of previous infrastructure, including hotspots.

The objective of the initiative is to provide complimentary Wi-Fi access in various public venues including educational institutions, hospitals, bus stops, and railway stations. Furthermore, there will be endeavors to pinpoint and establish new hotspot zones to augment Wi-Fi availability for the populace.

Previously, the PML-N had initiated free Wi-Fi services in Lahore and other urban centers during its tenure in 2013. However, the provision of this service was discontinued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government due to outstanding bill payments.

At the outset of the project, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) assumed the responsibility of providing and managing the facility for the public. However, oversight of the free Wi-Fi service in public spaces has since shifted to the Provincial Technology Board, PITB.

The anticipated restoration of this service is poised to bring significant benefits to the public, facilitating internet access in crucial locales, thereby enhancing connectivity and streamlining communication channels.

