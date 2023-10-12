Transworld Unveils Groundbreaking Fiber to the Room (FTTR) Technology: A Revolution in Home Networking in Pakistan

Transworld, a trailblazer in the realm of telecommunications, is thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking technological marvel – Fiber to the Room (FTTR), set to redefine the home Internet experience in Pakistan.

Being FTTR’s first ever commercial launch, Transworld, together with its strategic partner Huawei, officially launched the FTTR broadband and Gigabit Wi-Fi solution based on Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30 series products, bringing leading network experience to users.

Powered by Huawei, The Fiber to the Room (FTTR) all-optical Wi-Fi solution directly extends optical fibers to each room, achieving gigabit coverage everywhere at home. Transworld is proposing Huawei’s innovative photoelectric composite micro-optical cable and FTTR construction solution which represents a quantum leap in cutting-edge home networking, leveraging the power of fibers characterized by their compact size, feather-light build, virtually eternal service life, immunity to electromagnetic interference, and the limitless potential for bandwidth expansion.

FTTR: Revolutionizing Home Networking

In a world where seamless connectivity is paramount, FTTR by Transworld emerges as the ultimate solution to the challenge of delivering flawless home network coverage down to every corner. Homeowners can now enjoy a fresh and compelling alternative for their networking needs. As a consequence, With the seamless connectivity of FTTR, the demands for home services such as online education, video, VR, and e-sports increased sharply.

Where home users require high bandwidth, low latency, wide coverage, and multi-user Wi-Fi capacities, driving operators to focus on services and experience during home network construction gets easier with FTTR. Huawei’s FTTR for Home solution provides various all-optical components and flexible and simplified networking modes to deliver gigabit all-optical home networks to users. In addition to that, Huawei’s FTTR for home solution uses device-cloud synergy to improve operators’ bandwidth service quality from three aspects: full-fiber experience, zero frame freezing in video & VR services, and smart O&M.

WiFi6: FTTR solution provides Optimal Broadband Experience in all rooms at any time. A Wi-Fi 6 network uses technologies such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO, and 1024-QAM to make applications such as 4K video, VR, online education, and online offices more reliable. In addition to a higher connection capacity, a Wi-Fi 6 network can balance the bandwidth of each connected terminal. For example, if more than 100 students need to attend an online class, video transmission and uplink/downlink interaction causes huge pressure on the network whereas Wi-Fi 6 can easily cope with this scenario.

Seamless WiFi Roaming: Huawei’s master and slave FTTR units support 802.11k/v. If STAs also support 802.11k/v, STAs can seamlessly roam between master and slave FTTR units. In addition, in a home networking solution such as FTTR or mesh networking, the master and slave FTTR units share the same SSID, achieving one network for the entire home and imperceptible Wi-Fi switching.

Ultra-low Latency & Anti Interference: FTTR solution provides FTTR+Wi-Fi 6 with Anti-interference and Low Latency features. Previously ethernet cables (distributed) were being used which are being replaced with transparent fibers. Due to WiFi-6 spectrum utilization has increased 30 x times and the BSS coloring Interference rate has been reduced by 30% resulting in 10ms low latency. Huawei’s unique anti-interference technology reduces interference from neighboring Wi-Fi networks by utilizing Intelligent identification and anti-interference technology. This solution can identify 18 types of interference sources, implement 100% signal identification avoid corresponding channels, and ensure zero impact on Wi-Fi signals.

Maintenance & Optimization: FTTR solution provides a Network Diagnosis Expert System which provides consumers with LinkHome Assistant (TES – Engineer / Technician) and Home Assistant (Customer) apps that can be installed in any smartphone. These applications will help Transworld’s customers with remote diagnosis tools reducing unnecessary home visits, Imperceptible loop closure, and automatic user management.

Green and Safe: This product adapts multi-level deep energy saving, reducing power consumption by 30%. Moreover, PON energy-saving mechanism is already there. Central office equipment and ONT collaborate to save energy. When there is no user traffic, a doze mode and cyclic sleep mode are available. The PON energy-saving feature enables the OLT to assist the ONU in entering the PON line for energy saving. The basic method of energy saving is to periodically disable the upstream transmission and downstream reception during the idle period of the ONU. One FTTR saves 38 kWh of electricity annually, which is equivalent to CO2 emission reduction for one tree. The power saving of 600 million ONTs worldwide is equivalent to the power consumption of residents in Shenzhen in one year.

Transworld’s Commitment to Innovation

Transworld’s CEO expressed his enthusiasm for this exciting endeavor, stating, “We are delighted to lead a new era of digital innovation with the introduction of Fiber to the Room technology in Pakistan, and more specifically, through Transworld. Our unwavering commitment to delivering the latest technological advancements remains unfaltering, and we eagerly anticipate the forthcoming deployment of this groundbreaking solution for our cherished customers.”

He further added: “With FTTR, we’re embarking on a significant journey toward providing faster and more dependable internet services to homes across the nation. We are eager to witness the transformative impact this state-of-the-art technology will have on how our customers perceive and interact with the digital realm.”

Moreover, the COO of Transworld shared his vision for the brand and talked about how he aims to take the brand forward. “At Transworld, we recognize that Home Experience is the next frontier in customer experience management. Fiber-backed Wi-Fi Mesh deployment in customer premises ensures high speed with seamless/reliable connectivity which are two distinguishing features of Transworld’s GPON services. We are thankful to Huawei as our technology partner who has helped us deploy the first commercial deployment of FTTR in Pakistan and we look forward to working together in making FTTR the next big thing in Pakistan’s residential fiber to the home business.”

In addition to that, Transworld’s customers appeared to be extremely happy with the FTTR services and expressed satisfaction and happiness. “I am incredibly satisfied with Transworld’s service. The entire experience was seamless, from start to finish. Their professionalism and expertise truly set them apart. I highly recommend Transworld for a hassle-free and top-notch technology solution.”

With FTTR by Transworld, the future of home networking has arrived, offering Pakistan’s homeowners an unparalleled internet experience. Stay tuned as Transworld continues to pave the way for a more connected, efficient, and technologically advanced world.