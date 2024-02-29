Religious Scholars Urge Pilgrims to Avoid Political Activities During Hajj

Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, has advised prospective Hajj pilgrims to comply with Saudi Arabia’s regulations and abstain from participating in any political activities during their pilgrimage.

Emphasizing the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques as places of worship, Ashrafi stressed the importance of showing respect and refraining from any political expression or nationalist activities while visiting them.

Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi added that actions such as chanting slogans, displaying flags, or participating in irrelevant activities are strictly prohibited.

It should be recalled that back in April 2022, multiple Pakistani pilgrims were arrested for chanting slogans and displaying disrespect towards political figures while at the holy mosques.

Following those incidents, Pakistani leaders and Hajj officials have issued multiple warnings to nationals, urging them to adhere to the rules and abstain from engaging in political activities while in Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Saudi Arabia issued a strict warning to those who are planning to perform the upcoming Hajj without obtaining the necessary permits. The authorities have announced stringent penalties for individuals found to be violating Hajj regulations.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, those performing Hajj without obtaining necessary permits will face a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi riyals. Furthermore, obtaining a permit for transporting pilgrims has also been made mandatory and those violating the order will also face a similar fine.

In addition to the 50,000 Saudi riyals, such individuals will be jailed for six months, followed by deportation from Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, they will be banned from entering Saudi Arabia for a period of 10 years. The authorities have announced that individuals found violating these regulations will face public discredit through media channels.