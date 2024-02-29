Indian Army Canteen Worker Arrested for Sharing Secret Information With Alleged Female Pakistani Spy

The Indian authorities have reportedly arrested another individual for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a female Pakistani spy.

According to Indian media, the 31-year-old Vikram Singh was working at an army canteen in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. Singh, who is a resident of Dungargarh in Bikaner, was taken into custody in a joint operation by Rajasthan Police and the Military Intelligence.

ALSO READ Punjab to Bring Back Free Wi-Fi in Public Areas Soon

He is accused of allegedly spying for Pakistan. Reportedly, the 31-year-old had been operating the Army canteen in Bikaner’s Mahajan area for a long time.

According to the Additional Director General of Police Intelligence, Sanjay Aggarwal, the agency was conducting surveillance in the area. He claimed that during the surveillance operation, they discovered that Vikram Singh was in constant touch with an alleged Pakistani female spy.

ADG Aggarwal further claimed that the surveillance team monitoring Vikram Singh’s activities discovered that he had been ensnared in a honeytrap.

The arrested Indian national was allegedly sharing strategically important information with a Pakistani female agent through social media platforms.

ALSO READ Sindh Delays Class 4 and 5 Annual Exams Due to Ramadan

The Additional Director General of Police Intelligence stated that Vikram Singh came in contact with an alleged female named Anita a year ago. He claimed that Singh shared sensitive information regarding Army areas, comprising photographs, locations, and videos of restricted areas, as well as particulars about units and officers, through social media with Anita, who is suspected to be a Pakistani agent.

The Indian media reports added that the authorities registered a case against him under the Official Secrets Act of 1923, which led to his arrest.