Faysal Bank Receives Recognition at the 13th Annual CSR Summit & Awards

By Press Release | Published Mar 1, 2024 | 1:00 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), a leading Islamic financial institution of Pakistan, won accolades at the prestigious 13th Annual CSR Summit and Awards 2024.

The Bank has been awarded with ‘Community Impact Award’ and ‘Purpose-Driven Communications Award’. Further adding to these, FBL has also been recognized as the ‘D&I Leader’ by The Professionals Network.

Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited expressed his appreciation for the 13th Annual CSR Summit and Awards and reiterated the Bank’s dedication towards the communities it serves, stating: “At Faysal Bank, we are committed to making a positive difference for all stakeholders and these awards are a recognition of our steadfast commitment towards exemplifying our Islamic values, our substantial contributions towards community welfare, and our diverse and inclusive workplace culture.”

Faysal Bank promotes financial inclusion, ethical practices, and socioeconomic development while adhering to the principles of Islamic economics. It provides innovative financial solutions that are Shariah-compliant, including ethical investment practices.

The Bank strives to be a leading institution that not only meets the financial needs of individuals and businesses but also contributes positively to the broader society as per Islamic principles.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Press Release

lens

Saudi Royal Treat for the Brave Police Officer ASP Shehrbano Naqvi
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>