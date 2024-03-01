Illegal Private Housing Society in Rawalpindi Comes Under Radar of RDA

The Rawalpindi Development Authority’s (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate has served notice to the owner of a private illegal housing scheme located in Mouza Jatli on Mandra-Chakwal road.

The authority’s spokesperson has announced taking action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of such housing schemes.

Furthermore, the spokesperson stated that First Information Reports (FIRs) would also be registered against the owners of unauthorized housing schemes.

The sponsor of the illegal housing scheme has been directed to immediately halt the marketing of the unapproved/illegal housing scheme. It was also ordered to contact the RDA to get the necessary approval to avoid any further action.

Recently, the authority intensified its efforts to combat illegal housing schemes upon the orders of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

A spokesperson for the RDA revealed that MP&TE Directorate had issued notices to several individuals, including Malik Tassawar, Zakir, Malik Riyasat, Asim Aziz, Sheikh Maisam, Idress Awan, Master Zaheer, Syed Samar Shah, Ch Aslam Bani, Qazi Naveed, Haji Abrar, Ch. Hameed, Malik Aslam, Malik Ibrar, Khurram Qayum, Ch. Abid, Raja Tahir, Ch. Yasir, Mr. Kosar, Badar, Anjum Kiyani, and Tahir Madni.