Motorola Teases an F1 Themed Flagship Loaded With AI Features

Motorola is going to be the next OEM to introduce AI features on its phone, shaping 2024 as the year of AI adoption. The phone maker has just teased its upcoming flagship phone, the X50 Ultra, which is going to feature a Formula 1 theme along with AI features.

The teaser video shows little of the phone, showcasing a distinctive leatherette back and a discreetly positioned camera nestled in the top left corner. Check out the video below.

Although the Weibo post accompanying the video remains somewhat enigmatic, it alludes to the upcoming F1 China Grand Prix (notably, Motorola owner Lenovo serves as an official F1 sponsor). With the race set to unfold on April 21, indications suggest that Motorola likely intends to unveil the Moto X50 Ultra in conjunction with or around that date.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is reportedly going to feature a 4,500 mAh battery with super fast 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Interestingly, these features closely resemble the Edge 40 Pro, which comes with a slightly larger 4,600 mAh battery with the same 125W wired charging, but slower 15W wireless charging.

However, if we adhere to the conventions of Moto’s naming strategy, the Edge 50 Pro is likely to be based on the Moto X50 rather than the X50 Ultra. Nevertheless, keep in mind that such assertions remain speculative at this stage. Regardless, the imminent introduction of the inaugural Moto X Ultra promises to be an event of significance.

A global launch date for the Moto X50 Ultra remains a mystery.