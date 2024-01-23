These Motorola Phones Will Get The Latest Android 14 Update Soon

While certain companies, most notably Samsung, have made substantial progress in rolling out Android 14 updates for a wide array of their devices, the situation appears less clear-cut for others, with Motorola taking center stage. However, Motorola has now shared valuable insights about its Android 14 update plans on its official website.

It’s worth noting, however, that this information isn’t presented in a readily accessible format. This is because users actively need to search for specific devices on the website, and only then, upon landing on the respective device’s page, will they discover whether an Android 14 update is in the pipeline.

Fortunately, the team at YTECHB has undertaken the arduous task of sifting through all the devices, resulting in a comprehensive list.

Bear in mind that this compilation does not include specific release timelines. Instead, it provides a roster of devices slated to receive the Android 14 update at some point in the future.

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra / Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr 40 / Razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro / Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola G

Moto G (2023)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Moto G Power 5G

Moto G84

Moto G54

Moto G73

Moto G53

Moto G23

Moto G14

Others

Motorola ThinkPhone

In recent developments, the Android 14 update has been deployed in earnest for the Moto G53, signaling a proactive approach to updates. Additionally, the Moto G54 has received a beta build via Motorola’s Feedback Network, indicating active testing efforts currently underway. With these positive strides, one can hope that stable rollouts for other devices are on the horizon.

It’s essential to acknowledge that Motorola has the flexibility to expand this list in the future. Therefore, if your device isn’t currently featured, it doesn’t necessarily signify an exclusion from the Android 14 update; however, it does imply that such an update may not be imminent.