Motorola Moto G24 Gets a Power Variant With More Battery for Only $110

Just last week, Motorola unveiled the Moto G24, and now, the brand has introduced the Power variant, essentially a Moto G24 enhanced with a larger battery, quicker charging capabilities, and an improved selfie camera.

The Motorola Moto G24 features a 5,000 mAh battery, supports 15W charging, and is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera. In contrast, the Moto G24 Power boasts a formidable 6,000 mAh cell, accompanied by 30W charging support, and is adorned with a superior 16MP selfie shooter.

Design-wise, the two variants are completely identical and even share the same Glacier Blue and Ink Blue color options. The same goes for the rest of the hardware specifications, ensuring that the G24 Power maintains the Helio G85 SoC, a 6.56-inch 90Hz 720p LCD, as well as a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Out of the box, the Motorola Moto G24 Power operates on Android 14, with Motorola committing to provide one OS upgrade and three years of security updates. Other features of the Moto G24 Power include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C connectivity, stereo speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos.

The phone also comes with a water-repellent design, meaning it can withstand light splashes but not complete submersion. There is a microSD card slot for storage expansion that can add an extra 1TB of space. Although the phone supports 33W fast charging, the retail box comes with a 30W adapter.

The starting price for the Motorola Moto G24 Power is only $110 in India.

Motorola Moto G24 Power Specifications