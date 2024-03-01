PSEB Launches Mechanism for Establishment of e-Rozgar Centers

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has streamlined the mechanism for the establishment of e-Rozgar Centers to bolster the freelance ecosystem in Pakistan.

These centers aim to provide essential support and resources to freelancers and startups across the nation.

According to PSEB, the process for setting up these centers will commence with the issuance of Expression of Interest (EoI) notices, to be disseminated through local newspapers, PPRA channels, PSEB’s official platforms, and social media networks.

Prospective individuals and companies are invited to express their interest, with detailed project descriptions, objectives, and evaluation criteria provided in the EoI documents.

Upon receipt of applications, an independent committee will undertake the meticulous task of shortlisting suitable buildings for the establishment of e-Rozgar Centers. Selected building owners will then have the opportunity to apply for interest-free loans facilitated by PSEB, covering the building expenses for setting up the centers.

Key incentives for developers include substantial interest-free loans of up to Rs. 10. million, with a two-year repayment window, allowing developers to establish and generate revenue before commencing loan repayments.

During this period, PSEB will cover the interest, alleviating immediate financial burdens and fostering business growth. Additionally, developers will benefit from free training through Digi Skill and Ignite’s Learning Management System (LMS), enabling them to enhance their skills and capabilities.

Furthermore, PSEB will extend free marketing support to e-Rozgar Centers, facilitating their visibility and outreach. Additionally, trainers’ expenses will be covered by PSEB at a rate of Rs. 20,000 per month per center, ensuring the provision of quality training and support services.

This transformative initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Information Technology and PSEB, aims to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar Centers across Pakistan, serving as dedicated workspaces for freelancers and startups. Operated on a public-private partnership model, these centers seek to address financial barriers through interest-free loans and foster a thriving digital entrepreneurial ecosystem nationwide.

Dr. Umar Saif, the Minister for IT and Telecom, emphasized the pivotal role of e-Rozgar Centers in revolutionizing Pakistan’s digital landscape. He highlighted the potential impact of these centers, envisioning subsidized co-working spaces for millions of freelancers, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth.