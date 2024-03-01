PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Rilee Rossouw Sets a Unique PSL Record

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 1, 2024 | 2:50 pm

South African batter, Rilee Rossouw, has become the first PSL player to win 50 matches as a player in the league’s history.

He achieved this feat when Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by 5 wickets on February 29 during the group stage of PSL 9.

Rossouw was selected as the captain of the Quetta franchise ahead of the PSL 9 campaign. Sarfaraz Ahmed, ex-captain Pakistan national team, remained the leader of the QG franchise for eight seasons before he was stripped of the captaincy rights.

The left-hand batter is the most successful non-Pakistani batter in the league’s history. He has amassed 1969 runs at an average of 33.94 with a strike rate of 145. He also has 2 centuries in his repertoire.

An interesting figure standing in the second position in terms of winning PSL matches as a player is the current Chief Selector of PCT, Wahab Riaz. He has won 46 matches being a player of Peshawar Zalmi.

Name Matches Won
Rilee Rossouw 50
Wahab Riaz 46
Asif Ali 45
Mohammad Rizwan 43
Sarfaraz Ahmed 42

