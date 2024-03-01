PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Rain Set to Play Spoilsport in Tomorrow’s PSL Double-Header in Rawalpindi

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 1, 2024 | 1:32 pm

Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi, while Islamabad United will play Quetta Gladiators in the 7th and 8th matches of the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, campaign at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 02.

Qalandars currently stand at the bottom of the table courtesy six consecutive defeats in the group stage. They haven’t opened their points account as the PSL 9 heads towards its second-leg in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Seems like rain will play spoilsport for the Pindi spectators as there is a 75% chance of rain on March 02 (according to Google). The percentage falls to 55% during the match hours, but it looks highly unlikely that the full 40 overs will be bowled of the first match.

In case the match gets called off, Lahore will get their first point of PSL 9. Rain is looking like the closest friend of LQ at this point.

Islamabad would want to extend their winning run after they defeated Karachi Kings recently which helped them attain a Top 4 spot again. There is a 65% chance of rain during their encounter with Zalmi.

