Fakhar-e-Alam Blames Poor Traffic Control for Less Crowd in Karachi in PSL

Anchor and PSL presenter Fakhar-e-Alam has blamed poor traffic plan as a major reason behind lack of crowd attendance in the National Stadium, Karachi.

Renowned anchor and show host Fakhar-e-Alam, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has voiced his discontent with the traffic management system during PSL matches in Karachi. Expressing his dismay, Fakhar-e-Alam highlighted the arduous journey to the National Stadium, citing a lack of defined routes and extensive road closures with containers, resulting in severe traffic congestion.

Showing frustration, Fakhar-e-Alam stated, “We tried our best to reach the National Stadium Karachi, and it was a terrible experience. No defined routes anywhere, and every side we attempted was closed off with containers, causing massive traffic congestion.Authorities are requested to make a sensible traffic flow plan. This is why crowds are missing in Karachi. Most people just can’t get to the stadium.”

He called upon authorities to implement a sensible traffic flow plan, emphasizing its impact on the turnout at the stadiums. Alam attributed the lower attendance to inadequate parking facilities and poor traffic control, citing these factors as deterrents preventing many fans from reaching the venue. Fakhar-e-Alam’s critique has underscored the need for effective measures to enhance the overall experience for cricket enthusiasts and ensure smooth access to the PSL venues in Karachi.