Gold Price in Pakistan Continues Winning Streak With Another Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan continued its winning streak on Monday to settle at Rs. 221,200 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 900 per tola to Rs. 221,200, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 771 to Rs. 189,643.

Last week, the price of the precious metal in the local market witnessed an increase of Rs. 5,200 per tola, while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs. 4,458 per tola to hit Rs. 188,872. Today’s increase is the fourth consecutive rise in the price of gold.

In the international market, gold prices rose to a two-month high on Monday with spot gold at $2,081.11 per ounce as of 0400 GMT, while the US gold futures were around $2,090.00.