Here’s When Tickets for Pakistan Vs. Jordan in Islamabad Will Go on Sale

The tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Round 2, being hosted in Pakistan, will officially be up for grabs from 7 March and can be purchased at bookme.pk’s website.

ALSO READ UEFA Confirms New and Exciting Model for Champions League

In a bid to make the event accessible to all football enthusiasts, ticket prices have been thoughtfully set at budget-friendly rates.

For the Premium enclosures, tickets are priced at a mere PKR 1000, while the First Class enclosures offer an even more affordable rate of PKR 500.

This is an exciting opportunity for football fans and fraternity to witness and enjoy the enthralling and exciting match between Pakistan and Jordan on March 21, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, with the kickoff scheduled for 2 pm.

ALSO READ Kabbadi Championship in Jinnah Stadium Destroys Pitch for Pakistan Vs. Jordan Football Match

Pakistan’s head coach, Stephen Constantine, is expected to arrive in Pakistan in the upcoming days, after which a camp will be announced from which a team will be picked to face the Asian Cup finalists. They will be joined by diaspora players who’ll arrive a few days before the March 21 match.