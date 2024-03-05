PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s When Tickets for Pakistan Vs. Jordan in Islamabad Will Go on Sale

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 5, 2024 | 6:26 pm

The tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Round 2, being hosted in Pakistan, will officially be up for grabs from 7 March and can be purchased at bookme.pk’s website.

In a bid to make the event accessible to all football enthusiasts, ticket prices have been thoughtfully set at budget-friendly rates.

For the Premium enclosures, tickets are priced at a mere PKR 1000, while the First Class enclosures offer an even more affordable rate of PKR 500.

This is an exciting opportunity for football fans and fraternity to witness and enjoy the enthralling and exciting match between Pakistan and Jordan on March 21, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, with the kickoff scheduled for 2 pm.

Pakistan’s head coach, Stephen Constantine, is expected to arrive in Pakistan in the upcoming days, after which a camp will be announced from which a team will be picked to face the Asian Cup finalists. They will be joined by diaspora players who’ll arrive a few days before the March 21 match.

