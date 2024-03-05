UEFA Confirms New and Exciting Model for Champions League

The UEFA Champions League will undergo a significant transformation starting from the 2024-25 season with the introduction of the ‘Swiss model.’ The traditional group stage format will end and the aim to create a more inclusive and dynamic tournament structure will begin.

In the new system, the Champions League will expand to accommodate 36 teams in the group stage, up from the current level of 32. There will be a broader representation of clubs, enhancing the competitiveness and excitement of the season. A central reform is the league-phase fixtures, guaranteeing each participating team eight matches – four home and four away.

The current format involves teams grouped into eight groups of four, playing six games in a double round-robin format, while the revamped model offers a more diverse set of matchups.

Each club will face eight different opponents, selected through a draw placing 36 teams into four pots based on their UEFA coefficients. This approach aims to increase the intensity and attractiveness of the competition, as well as reduce the predictability.

The final standings will be merged into a single league table, with the top eight teams progressing automatically to the round of 16. Teams ranked between ninth and 24th will engage in a two-legged knockout play-off for the remaining eight spots in the last 16.

There will be no country protection in the knockout rounds, which will lead to domestic clashes in the latter stages.

The reform also addresses the allocation of additional places in the Champions League.

Two spots will be granted to clubs from the best-performing leagues in Europe based on their current season’s performance, while the third-placed team in the league ranked fifth in the UEFA coefficient will secure another place.