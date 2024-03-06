Govt Uncovers Fake IT Ministry Website in Malicious Hacking Scheme

In a concerning development, it has been revealed that a fake website impersonating the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) has been created and utilized for malicious hacking purposes.

The government of Pakistan has swiftly responded by issuing a Cyber Security Advisory to caution the public against the deceptive nature of the fraudulent website.

The advisory, issued by the government, warns against accessing the fake/malicious website, which masquerades as a legitimate government platform under the guise of MoIT&T/FIA (Federal Investigation Agency). The fake website has been utilized as bait for hacking activities belonging to HZ Hosting Ltd. located in Poland, Europe.

Furthermore, the advisory highlights the involvement of cybercriminal groups, specifically mentioning the Sidewinder Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) originating from India. This revelation underscores the sophisticated nature of the cyber threat landscape and the transnational collaboration among malicious actors.

Additionally, the advisory urges IT administrators to take proactive measures by blacklisting the identified websites and command and control (C&C) servers, wherever applicable, to mitigate the risk of exploitation.

In response to the potential widespread impact of this security breach, the government has called upon all federal and provincial ministries, as well as associated departments, to disseminate the advisory among all stakeholders within their respective organizations. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of implementing necessary protective measures to safeguard against cyber threats.