Underage Driver and His Friends Summoned to Court For Harassing and Killing a Family

The prosecution filed an interim challan (investigation report) on Tuesday against a teenage driver and four others in connection with a road accident case that occurred in the Defence House Authority (DHA) last November.

The accident tragically claimed the lives of six members of a family. The police found Afnan Shafqat, his father, Shafqat Ali, and friends Ali Abdullah, Muhammad Saad, and Muhammad Ibrahim guilty of multiple offenses in the challan.

According to the police investigation, the teenage driver and his friends first harassed the female passengers before hitting their car. Shafqat, who works as a property dealer, has been accused of unlawfully allowing his underage son to drive the car.

The report highlighted that a request had been forwarded to the appropriate authority for conducting an ossification test to determine the age of the main suspect, with a positive response still pending.

According to the report, the age of the suspect, as per the birth certificate, was 17 years and 27 days on the day of the incident.

Judge Naveed Iqbal ordered the police to present the suspect driver in court on March 11. Additionally, the judge issued notices summoning the other suspects to appear before the court.

Rafaqat Ali, the complainant in the FIR, tragically lost his wife, Rukhsana Bibi (45), his son, Husnain (25), his daughter-in-law, Ayesha (23), his son-in-law, Sajjad (30), his four-month-old grandson, Huzaifa, and his granddaughter, Anaya (4), in a devastating accident caused by a speeding car driven by the suspect.