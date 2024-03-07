Ramesh Singh Arora Becomes First Sikh Minister of Punjab

After Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) leader Maryam Nawaz made history as Punjab’s first female chief minister, the province achieved another milestone with the induction of its first Sikh minister into the provincial cabinet.

Ramesh Singh Arora, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has been sworn in as a minister in the cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Sikh politician, Ramesh Singh Arora, has been re-elected to the provincial assembly for his third term and has now been entrusted with a ministry in the cabinet.

Arora, who belongs to Narowal, has been assigned the minorities portfolio. It should be noted that he made history as the first Sikh lawmaker of Punjab when he took oath as a member of the provincial assembly back in 2013.

Meanwhile, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, another member from a religious minority in Punjab, has also been appointed to the provincial cabinet alongside Arora. Sindhu has been tasked with the portfolio of human rights.