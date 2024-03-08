Chinese Man Jailed for Illegal Mining in Pakistan

Executive Magistrate Aamir Rana has sent a Chinese national to jail for three months after he failed to provide a permit for mining mica in Skardu.

Furthermore, Rana also imposed a fine of Rs. 5 lac on the foreign national under Section 171 of the Mining Concession Rules 2016.

According to the official statement, Pen Weiguo was arrested following the cancellation of his bail. Weiguo would be shifted to the district jail today, where he would serve his sentence.

During a surprise raid in the mining area at different locations of Gulappur in Shiger district by Deputy Director Mines and Minerals Department Gilgit-Baltistan Amjad Hussain, minerals collected through illegal mining from local people were seized.

“We are taking action against the accused after receiving credible information and we have received clear instructions from the Gilgit-Baltistan administration to take strict legal action against local and foreign miners, who are doing illegal mining,” he told a national daily.

Aamir Rana told the media outlet that foreigners who legally mined would be supported by all relevant government agencies. He added that those involved in the illegal sale and purchase of precious or industrial stones will be fined and punished according to the law.