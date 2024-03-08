CM Punjab Wants to Replace Laptop Scheme With iPad Scheme

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 2:58 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

During a meeting on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the higher education scholarships and iPad scheme in the province.

The Chief Minister expressed her annoyance with the incomplete briefing and directed to provide a comprehensive plan for the PEEF Scholarships scheme.

ALSO READ

In an important development, CM Maryam ordered to conduct a student survey for iPad and laptop schemes in Punjab. The Chief Minister stated that after assessing the students’ needs, decisions will be made regarding the distribution of iPads and laptops.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz also highlighted the importance of students’ feedback for such a scheme.

ALSO READ

The meeting was attended by former Senator Pervez Rasheed, member Provincial Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb, Nosheen Adnan, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and Secretary Higher Education, Chairman PITB and other officials.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Azaan Sami Khan, Kinza Hashmi, and Zaviyar Nauman Unite for a Promising Hum TV Drama
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>