CM Punjab Wants to Replace Laptop Scheme With iPad Scheme

During a meeting on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the higher education scholarships and iPad scheme in the province.

The Chief Minister expressed her annoyance with the incomplete briefing and directed to provide a comprehensive plan for the PEEF Scholarships scheme.

In an important development, CM Maryam ordered to conduct a student survey for iPad and laptop schemes in Punjab. The Chief Minister stated that after assessing the students’ needs, decisions will be made regarding the distribution of iPads and laptops.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz also highlighted the importance of students’ feedback for such a scheme.

The meeting was attended by former Senator Pervez Rasheed, member Provincial Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb, Nosheen Adnan, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and Secretary Higher Education, Chairman PITB and other officials.