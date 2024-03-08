How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Peshawar Zalmi takes on Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A win for any of the teams will result in them jumping to the second position on the points table, while the loser will drop a rank.

Quetta has played the least amount of matches, 7, and won four out of them. Fate is in their own hands at this point, with three wins guaranteeing a place in the Qualifier match.

Peshawar has two matches left, with wins in both guaranteeing a top-three finish in the group stage.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

