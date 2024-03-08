Number of Huge Changes Expected in Pakistan’s T20 Squad Against New Zealand

Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan, is expected to make a comeback in the home T20I series against New Zealand in mid-April, after he was left out of the squad due to injury in the previous tour.

Shadab has showcased all-round performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 after obtaining fitness, which proves his readiness for international cricket.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Achieves Unique PSL Record Again

According to sources, premier fast bowler, Naseem Shah, is also expected to return to the national side for the NZ series, while Haris Rauf’s inclusion depends on his fitness. The Lahore Qalandars product is currently recovering from a shoulder injury.

It is getting difficult by the day, for all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to retain his place in the squad. His performances suggest that his inclusion is next to impossible.

The selection of fast bowler, Hasan Ali, is also uncertain, as the return of Naseem makes the equation tricky.

There is a possibility of fast bowler, Hunain Shah, and batter, Khawaja Nafay, getting included as a squad-player, so they get the experience of an international dug-out.

Islamabad United’s batting duo, Agha Salman and Haider Ali are being considered as well.

ALSO READ PSL 9 Points Table and Standings as Islamabad United Win Crucial Game Against Karachi Kings

According to reports, the official announcement of squad players for the New Zealand series will happen after the conclusion of PSL 9. The 5-match T20I series is set to be played in mid-April as the teams start their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June.