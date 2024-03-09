Points Table As Karachi Kings Defeat Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by 3 wickets in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

LQ posted 177-5 in the allotted 20 overs. Half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique were aided by power-hitters David Wiese and Sikandar Raza at the end.

Leg-spinner, Zahid Mehmood, remained the most successful bowler as he recorded figures of 4-0-27-2. Hasan Ali was economical, but wicket-less, as his figures read 4-0-30-0.

It was surprising to see Shan not handing the ball to newbie Arafat Minhas.

Kings chased down the total on the last ball of the inning as James Vince top-scored with 42 runs. Emerging player, Irfan Khan Niazi, played a gem when he scored 35 runs at the end with a strike-rate of over 200. Shoaib Malik, finally, finished off in style with a boundary off the last ball.

Debutant Tayyab Abbas was impressive with his fast-medium bowling. He recorded figures of 3-0-23-2, taking crucial wickets of James Vince and Kieron Pollard.

Sikandar Raza’s off-spin proved to be economical as his figures read 4-0-23-1.

