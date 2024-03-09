Sherfane Rutherford Leaves Quetta Gladiators Due to Personal Commitments

Quetta Gladiators’ batter Sherfane Rutherford has left the squad and returned to the Caribbean due to family commitments. The West Indies star will not return until the playoffs.

Sherfane has been a pivotal cog in Quetta Gladiators’ line-up and his absence in the middle order was vividly palpable in the middle order last night against Peshawar Zalmi in the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium.

In six innings, the left-hander has scored 151 runs this season for the Quetta Gladiators with an impressive strike rate of 148.03 and has provided impetus multiple times in the innings for his team during PSL 9.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Babar Azam is the Greatest T20 Batter Ever

If Quetta manage to qualify for the playoffs this season then their match winner will be back and will feature in the middle order for the Gladiators. So far, the Purple Force is in a precarious situation in terms of qualification.

Quetta will definitely need the firepower of their star West Indies batter in the middle order who won them the match against Karachi Kings with a sizzling 58 runs off 31 balls which included 6 sixes and a boundary.

That match-winning knock helped the Gladiators get over the line on the last ball and it was a match where the Rutherford show saved the day in the end.

Quetta’s form has deteriorated ever since the leg has shifted to Rawalpindi and it seems like they have not adapted themselves according to the conditions with 2 back to back losses and 1 draw it seems like the men in purple have lost the plot.

Rilee Rossouw’s men had a glittering start to the campaign but now the team is falling off like a house of cards with the likes of Sarfraz Ahmed and M. Wasim Jr also not making it in the playing XI during the last couple of matches.

ALSO READ Match 25 PSL 9 Review: Yellow Storm Takes Over the Purple Force

Quetta will face Lahore Qalandars tomorrow at National Bank Arena in Karachi and if the Karachi Kings defeat Lahore Qalandars tonight, that game will become massive, considering that Quetta has the worst run-rate in the standings after bottom of the table Lahore.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.