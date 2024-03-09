Sindh Announces Office Timings for Ramadan

In preparation for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, expected to commence on March 12, the Sindh government announced new office timings on Friday.

The provincial government’s Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department released a notification yesterday unveiling the new office timings.

Five-Day Workweek

During Ramadan, government offices will operate either five or six days a week, depending on their designated working days. In offices with a five-day workweek, the timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 10 am to 1 pm on Fridays.

Six-Day Workweek

As per the notification, during the month of Ramadan, the timings in offices operating six days a week will be from 10 am to 3 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and from 10 am to 1 pm on Fridays.

Office Timings in Federal and Balochistan

Earlier, the Establishment Division notified the office timing for federal government employees during the holy month. As per a notification released by the Establishment Division, federal government institutions will now operate from 9 am to 3 pm, five days a week.

The notification added that office hours, with six working days in a week, would be from 9 am to 2 pm. Federal government offices will operate from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

Similarly, the provincial government of Balochistan also notified revised office timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the directive, offices will follow this schedule: Monday through Thursday, operating hours will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Meanwhile, offices will operate from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays.

Furthermore, offices with a six-day workweek will operate from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm every Saturday during Ramadan. However, on Fridays, these offices will wrap up operations earlier, closing at 12:00 pm.