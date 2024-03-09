Sindh Announces Office Timings for Ramadan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 9, 2024 | 4:32 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

In preparation for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, expected to commence on March 12, the Sindh government announced new office timings on Friday.

The provincial government’s Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department released a notification yesterday unveiling the new office timings.

Five-Day Workweek

During Ramadan, government offices will operate either five or six days a week, depending on their designated working days. In offices with a five-day workweek, the timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 10 am to 1 pm on Fridays.

Six-Day Workweek

As per the notification, during the month of Ramadan, the timings in offices operating six days a week will be from 10 am to 3 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and from 10 am to 1 pm on Fridays.

Office Timings in Federal and Balochistan

Earlier, the Establishment Division notified the office timing for federal government employees during the holy month. As per a notification released by the Establishment Division, federal government institutions will now operate from 9 am to 3 pm, five days a week.

The notification added that office hours, with six working days in a week, would be from 9 am to 2 pm. Federal government offices will operate from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

Similarly, the provincial government of Balochistan also notified revised office timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the directive, offices will follow this schedule: Monday through Thursday, operating hours will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Meanwhile, offices will operate from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays.

Furthermore, offices with a six-day workweek will operate from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm every Saturday during Ramadan.  However, on Fridays, these offices will wrap up operations earlier, closing at 12:00 pm.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Pakistani Drama ‘Tere Bin’ Producer Denies Consent for Indian TV Remake
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>