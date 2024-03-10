Islamabad United Reaffirms Commitment to Women Empowerment with the Return of Star Players

Islamabad United is proud to renew its association with three of Pakistan’s leading female players – Bismah Maroof, Aliyah Riaz and Diana Baig – as the team’s Women Empowerment Champions.

A continuation of our empowerment programme, Islamabad United recognises the immense talent, dedication, and contribution our cricket stars make on and off the pitch; and is delighted to partner once again with these inspirational leaders.

Bismah Maroof, renowned for her strategic captaincy and stellar batting performances, joins forces with Aliya Riaz, a formidable all-rounder, and Diana Baig, known for her pace and versatility.

This strategic alliance goes beyond the boundary, aiming to inspire and empower women both within and outside the cricketing arena.

Islamabad United’s commitment to gender equality and inclusivity is exemplified by this powerful trio, who not only excel in their sport but also serve as role models for aspiring professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Amna Naqvi said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, and Diana Baig to Islamabad United. Their prowess on the cricket field is matched only by their dedication to promoting women’s empowerment. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering an environment where talent knows no gender boundaries.”

The Women Empowerment Champions initiative aligns with Islamabad United’s broader vision of creating positive societal impact through sports. The franchise believes in harnessing the potential of cricket to break barriers and inspire the next generation of female athletes.