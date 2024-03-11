CM Punjab Promises Thousands of Electric Bikes and Over 600 Public Transport Buses

In a meeting on Monday in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz approved the procurement of 657 environment-friendly passenger buses for the province’s major cities.

The meeting was convened to review the transport project of the province. During the meeting, CM Punjab was given a briefing about the provision of 20,000 electric bikes and 657 environment-friendly buses for urban areas.

Earlier, CM Maryam announced that Faisalabad will soon get a metro bus service as Mian Nawaz Sharif promised. According to her, a hundred of these buses will be allocated to address the public transport issue in Faisalabad.

Officials told Maryam Nawaz that the electric bikes project will be launched on May 9 and the delivery of bikes will commence in the same month. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to keep the downpayment low for students.

“Sarkein Bahaal Punjab Khushhal” Project

Earlier this month, CM Punjab had ordered the officials to launch the “Sarkein Bahaal Punjab Khushhal” project across the province.

Under this project, the provincial authorities will carry out the rehabilitation of all inter and intra-district roads. During a meeting in this regard, the Chief Minister of Punjab directed the officials to initiate the project for the socio-economic development of the province’s people.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that all the roads should be repaired in the next six months. She also issued orders for the installation of electric weighing machines on roads to effectively implement an axle load management system to ensure the durability of roads.