Faisalabad Will Soon Get Metro Bus Service: CM Punjab

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 11, 2024 | 11:17 am

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has announced to start the metro bus service in another city within the province.

In a post on X, CM Maryam Nawaz stated that Faisalabad will soon get a metro bus service as Mian Nawaz Sharif promised.

Replying to a netizen on the social media platform, who requested to solve the public transport issue in Faisalabad, the chief minister said that she will be holding her final meeting with the Transport Department on Monday (today).

CM Maryam announced that she will approve 700 buses for Punjab. According to her, hundreds of these buses will be allocated to solve the public transport issue in Faisalabad.

“It will cover all important routes,” CM Punjab added.

In response to another netizen’s request, who suggested that these buses should have pre-defined routes and set service timetables, accompanied by established bus stops/bus shelters across the cities, Maryam Nawaz said that that’s the plan.

It is pertinent to mention that former PM Nawaz Sharif during his pre-election campaign had promised to launch Orange Line Metro Train in Faisalabad if his party came to power.

The former three-time Prime Minister had said that his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, would launch a metro train in the city if his party secured victory in the upcoming elections.

