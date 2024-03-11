Gold Price in Pakistan Stable After Gaining Almost Rs. 10,000 Per Tola Last Week

The price of gold in Pakistan remained stable on Monday after gaining almost Rs. 10,000 per tola over the previous week.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) held firm at Rs. 230,200, while the price of 10 grams increased was unchanged at Rs. 197,360.

Since Feb 28, gold has gained Rs. 15,400 per tola while it gained Rs. 9,900 per tola during the last week. Before today, the price of the precious metal rose for ninth consecutive days, one of the longest winning streaks in recent months.

In the international market, gold prices were steady today after hitting a series of record highs last week, as investors waited for US inflation data to have a better idea of the Federal Reserve’s rate cut timeline.