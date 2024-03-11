Govt Issues CCTV Camera Safe Usage Guidelines to Avoid Security Risks

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has issued CCTV Camera safe usage guidelines to avoid cyber and physical security risk

The Advisory noted that CCTV camera usage has become indispensable in offices and residential areas. However, where it offers ease of use/remote view from anywhere around the world (via the internet), CCTV cameras are at the same time a cyber and physical security risk.

Recommendations

Following are cyber security best practices/safety guidelines for CCTV administrators and end users:

CCTV Administrators

Avoid Unnecessary Remote View. Do not provide CCTV remote view access unnecessarily. In case, remote access is necessary, ensure strong passwords, device MAC filtering etc. on devices being used for remote access and the remote access portal. Access Control. Limit access of CCTV camera system to only authorized administrators. Implement strong authentication mechanisms and follow the principle of least privilege. Regular Auditing. Conduct regular audits of user access logs, camera configurations and system settings. This helps in the identification and addressing potential security vulnerabilities/ suspicious activities. Network Segmentation. Isolate the CCTV camera network from other critical networks to minimize the risk of lateral movement by potential attackers. Firm wares and Software Updates. Keep camera firmware and software up to date to patch known vulnerabilities. Regularly check for updates from manufacturers and apply them promptly. Incident Response Plan. Develop and regularly update an incident response plan specific to the CCTV camera system. This ensures a swift and effective response to security incidents. Encryption. Enable encryption for both data in transit and data at rest. This adds an additional layer of protection against unauthorized access. Monitoring and Alerts. Implement continuous monitoring for the CCTV system and set up alerts for any suspicious activities. Early detection can help to prevent or mitigate potential security threats. Vendor Guidelines. Adhere to security guidelines provided by camera manufacturers. Stay informed about any security advisories or patches released by vendors.

CCTV End Users