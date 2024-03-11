Here Are The Ramadan Timings for Passport Offices

The federal government has notified revised office timings for passport offices during the month of Ramadan.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the Immigration & Passports HQ and its zonal/regional offices will operate from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm from Monday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the offices will remain open from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Regional Passport Offices, Executive Passport Offices, and Passport counters will, however, process passport applications and deliver passports according to the following schedule during the holy month of Ramadan:

Monday to Thursday: 09:00 am to 01:00 pm

Friday: 09:00 am to 12:00 Noon.

Last week, the government increased the Machine Readable Passport (MRP) fees by a massive 50%. The revised fees came into effect on March 7, 2024.

The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P) stated that any passport applications submitted on or after March 7, 2024, will be subject to the revised passport fee.

Following are the increased passport fees: