KP to Provide Cash to Thousands of Families During Ramadan

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has decided to give cash to citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to KPK’s Food Minister Zahir Shah, a plan has been prepared for Ramadan. He added that the provincial government has decided to provide cash to citizens instead of food packages.

Shah stated that the decision was made for the convenience of the citizens. The minister said that 5 million people in the province are registered under the Ehsaas Program.

Zahir Shah announced to give Rs. 10,000 to every family under the program. The Food Minister also announced strict action against those involved in profiteering during Ramadan.

Moreover, Zahir Shah added that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will meet the Prime Minister for the rights of the province. There will be purposeful and meaningful negotiations with the Centre, he said.