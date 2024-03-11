LESCO Promises Zero Loadshedding During Sehar and Iftar

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced that there won’t be any loadshedding during Sehar and Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to details, the company has constituted special teams comprising BS9 to BS18 officers and officials upon the orders of the Ministry of Power Division to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

LESCO Chief Shahid Haider stated that all regions would receive an uninterrupted power supply during the holy month. He added that a control room has been established at the LESCO headquarters to monitor the entire supply system effectively.

The LESCO chief stated that he would be working with the company’s officials in the control room to monitor the situation. Shahid Haider said that a separate team from the Grid System Operation Circle will be responsible for supplying additional trolley transformers to all subdivisions.

Moreover, any burnt transformers will be replaced within a three-hour timeframe.

Previously, the Sui Northern Gas spokesperson announced that uninterrupted gas supply would be provided from 2:30 am to 8 am for Sahri and from 3 pm to 10 pm for Iftar.

In addition to forming monitoring teams to resolve gas pressure issues, Sui Northern Gas has also established control rooms.

The spokesperson also stated that consumers can call 1199 to lodge complaints regarding gas pressure or supply. Sui Northern Gas has also appealed to gas consumers to use gas wisely during Sahr and Iftar