Muhammad Aurangzeb Vows to Get Pakistan Out of Current Economic Crisis

Former President & Chief Executive Officer Habib Bank Limited Muhammad Aurangzeb, who earlier took oath as Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue, vowed to take action and get Pakistan out of economic turmoil.

In an informal conversation with the media at his oath-taking ceremony today, Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said 2024 was economically a difficult year for Pakistan. He called for action, stating that talk alone won’t suffice.

Aurangzeb pledged to steer Pakistan out of its economic difficulties.

He added that a briefing and review of the current situation would be done in the next two or three days, signaling a proactive approach to address the country’s economic concerns.

He declined to comment on questions regarding Pakistan’s dealings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).