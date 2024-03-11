HBL Immediately Appoints New President & CEO After Aurangzeb’s Resignation

Muhammad Aurangzeb has tendered his resignation to the Board of Directors of Habib Bank Limited (PSX: HBL) and shall step down as President & Chief Executive Officer of HBL, the bank told the main bourse on Monday.

The Board of Directors of HBL has accepted his resignation, subject to the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan, the filing stated.

This update comes following his appointment as a Federal Minister. He will be given the role of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue.

“Subsequently, the Board of Directors of HBL has appointed Mr. Muhammad Nassir Salim as the new President & Chief Executive Officer of HBL, subject to the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan,” the filing added.

Nassir Salim is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of HBL.

Nassir has overall 35 years of diversified experience in the banking industry both locally and internationally. He has been part of HBL since 2017 and was working as Head of Branch Banking and Islamic Banking since 2021.

Previously, he was Head of Global Operations for 3 years. He is also Chairman of the Board for HBL Currency Exchange.

Before joining HBL, he worked in numerous financial institutions across the globe including as Head of Retail Operations for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (UAE) and Site President & Director for Treasury and Trade solution for Citi Bank (USA). He was also Chairman of the Board for NIFT.

He holds an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) along with a fellowship from the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (FIBP).