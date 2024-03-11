National Curriculum Council Introduces 62 New School Subjects

In a major curriculum update after nearly three decades, the National Curriculum Council of Pakistan (NCCP) is introducing 62 new subjects for students in grades nine to twelve.

According to a private news channel, the NCCP Director confirmed the revamping of a total of 38 subjects for the curriculum from class 9th to 12th. He added that Trade Fair Technical Education and Technical Subjects have been included in the National Council’s curriculum as optional subjects.

The Director further revealed that within the technical education subjects, there are 10 additional technical subjects, along with 14 upgraded technical subjects, and a total of 38 optional subjects introduced for classes nine through twelve.

Initially, new educational content for the optional subjects of ninth to eleventh classes can be expected next year. He announced that Medical Technology, Fashion Designing, and Dress Making are now part of technical education subjects.

Furthermore, Graphic Designing and Media Production, Hospitality Management, Tourism Management, and Data Coding will also be included. The upgraded technical subjects will comprise Advertising, Telecommunication Technology, and Solar Construction, along with Computer Application, Computer Hardware, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Event Management.

Food Processing, Conservation, Motor Winding, Automation and Robotics Technology, Welding, and Woodwork will also be made part of the curriculum, the NCCP Director announced.

He also revealed that Chinese, French, Persian, and Arabic are among the several global languages that will be included in the curriculum.