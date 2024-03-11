PSX Announces Timings For Ramadan 2024

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday announced the designated schedule for the holy month of Ramadan (1445 A.H).

Under the Ramadan timings, the market will open at 9:00 from Monday to Friday and will close at 13:30 except Friday, when the market will close at 12:30.

The complete designated time schedule for the month of Ramadan will be as under:

These timings will remain effective only during the month of Ramadan and will be restored to standard timing after the end of Ramadan unless notified otherwise.