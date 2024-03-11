PSX Announces Timings For Ramadan 2024

Published Mar 11, 2024
PSX | ProPakistani

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday announced the designated schedule for the holy month of Ramadan (1445 A.H).

Under the Ramadan timings, the market will open at 9:00 from Monday to Friday and will close at 13:30 except Friday, when the market will close at 12:30.

The complete designated time schedule for the month of Ramadan will be as under:

 

These timings will remain effective only during the month of Ramadan and will be restored to standard timing after the end of Ramadan unless notified otherwise.

