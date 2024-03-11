SBP Announces Bank Timings for Ramadan 2024

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced bank timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a circular issued by the Banking Policy & Regulations Department of the central bank, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan during Ramadan, which will also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs:

Days Office Hours Monday to Thursday 09:00 a.m. to 03:30 p.m. (Prayer break 02:00 p.m. to 02:30 p.m.) Friday 08:30 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (without break)

Public dealing hours

Banks/MFBs will observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealing:

Days Business (Banking) Hours for Public Dealing Monday to Thursday 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. (without break) Friday 08:30 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (without break)

After the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings, the central bank added.