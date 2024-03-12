Ignite Opens Enrollments for Batch-07 of DigiSkills Program

Ignite-National Technology Fund has opened enrollments for Batch-07 of the Digiskills Training Program.

A total of 300,000 seats have been allocated for Batch-07, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Ignite advises potential trainees to enroll promptly, as seats may fill up before the end date, after which no additional seats will be provided.

The Digiskills Training Program (DSTP) offers 15 online courses free of cost, prepared with the assistance of qualified and experienced trainers. The DSTP team is committed to providing support services through official communication channels.

Since its inception in 2018, DigiSkills.pk has become Pakistan’s largest training program, offering 15 free online courses in freelancing skills. Over 3.5 million trainings have been conducted, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce and the strengthening of Pakistan’s digital economy.

With a focus on women empowerment, DigiSkills.pk has provided over 800,000 trainings to women in Pakistan. The program has also played a significant role in positioning Pakistan as the 4th largest provider of online freelancers globally.

The courses offered cover a wide range of topics including freelancing, affiliate marketing, video editing, animation, data analytics, communication skills, virtual assistance, e-commerce management, digital marketing, digital literacy, QuickBooks, AutoCAD, WordPress, graphic design, creative writing, and SEO (Search Engine Optimization).