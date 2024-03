The Ramadan 2024 moon was seen on March 11 in Pakistan, marking the beginning of the fasting month.

It’s essential to know the exact times for Sehar (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking the fast) during this month.

This article aims to provide Sehar and Iftar timings in Multan, ensuring everyone can fulfill their spiritual duties on time.

Ramadan Calendar 2024 Multan (Sehri & Iftar Time)

Here are the complete Ramadan 2024 Sehar and Iftar Timings in Multan.

Ramadan Date Day Sehar Iftar 1 12 March Tuesday 05:09 AM 06:20 PM 2 13 March Wednesday 05:07 AM 06:21 PM 3 14 March Thursday 05:06 AM 06:22 PM 4 15 March Friday 05:05 AM 06:22 PM 5 16 March Saturday 05:04 AM 06:23 PM 6 17 March Sunday 05:02 AM 06:23 PM 7 18 March Monday 05:01 AM 06:24 PM 8 19 March Tuesday 05:00 AM 06:25 PM 9 20 March Wednesday 04:59 AM 06:25 PM 10 21 March Thursday 04:57 AM 06:26 PM 11 22 March Friday 04:56 AM 06:27 PM 12 23 March Saturday 04:55 AM 06:27 PM 13 24 March Sunday 04:53 AM 06:28 PM 14 25 March Monday 04:52 AM 06:28 PM 15 26 March Tuesday 04:51 AM 06:29 PM 16 27 March Wednesday 04:50 AM 06:30 PM 17 28 March Thursday 04:48 AM 06:30 PM 18 29 March Friday 04:47 AM 06:31 PM 19 30 March Saturday 04:46 AM 06:32 PM 20 31 March Sunday 04:44 AM 06:32 PM 21 1 April Monday 04:43 AM 06:33 PM 22 2 April Tuesday 04:42 AM 06:33 PM 23 3 April Wednesday 04:40 AM 06:34 PM 24 4 April Thursday 04:39 AM 06:35 PM 25 5 April Friday 04:38 AM 06:35 PM 26 6 April Saturday 04:36 AM 06:36 PM 27 7 April Sunday 04:35 AM 06:36 PM 28 8 April Monday 04:34 AM 06:37 PM 29 9 April Tuesday 04:32 AM 06:38 PM 30 10 April Wednesday 04:31 AM 06:38 PM

Ramadan starting date in Multan?

The month of Ramadan started on Mar 12, 2024 in Multan, Pakistan.

Ramadan ending date in Multan?

The month of Ramadan is expected to end on Apr 09, 2024 in Multan, Pakistan.

How long is Ramadan 2024?

Ramadan 2024 is expected to be 29 days long.