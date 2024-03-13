Check Out Islamabad United’s Squad Play Tape-Ball Cricket [Video]

Pakistan Super League franchise, Islamabad United, got their players involved in a tape-ball encounter as the side enjoyed a day off due to qualifying for the Playoffs stage.

In an exhibition 6-over match, all-rounder Imad Wasim proved to be instrumental as he hit the winning runs through a cheeky shot.

Franchise captain, Shadab Khan, tried to emulate Sri Lankan fast bowler, Lasith Malinga, as he bowled fast instead of the usual leg-spin.

Instead of proper wickets and bails, white-colored plastic chairs were used as a substitute, while the field looked like a tennis court.

Outsider, Haris Rauf, played the role of an umpire as he gave a loud shout for a decision which went against the batting side.

Premier fast bowler, Naseem Shah, seemed unhappy with one of the umpiring decisions, but luckily this time around he wasn’t penalized by the authorities.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces Schedule For Home Series Against New Zealand

Islamabad United has qualified for the Playoffs stage on the back of finishing third in the group stage of PSL 9.

The team inducted Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim prior to the event; they have proved to be vital in crunch situations in various matches.

Naseem’s brother’s, Hunain and Ubaid, are IU’s emerging picks, which means that the younger Shah’s have made their presence felt throughout the tournament.