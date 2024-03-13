Pakistan Announces Schedule For Home Series Against New Zealand

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns in another five-match T20I series following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The home series will begin on April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Kiwis will arrive in Pakistan on April 14. The first three matches of the T20 series will be played in Rawalpindi while the next two matches will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Blackcaps will mark their third visit to Pakistan in 17 months.

Hosts Pakistan will rely on the PSL to prepare before the series followed by a grueling training camp in Kakul, Abbottabad starting March 25.

All matches will be held at 7 pm PST:

Date Match Venue 18 April 1st T20I Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 20 April 2nd T20I Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 21 April 3rd T20I Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 25 April 4th T20I Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium 27 April 5th T20I Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium

The New Zealand series will be followed by three T20I matches against Ireland and four matches against England in May as the men in green prepare for the World Cup.

A two-member delegation from New Zealand Cricket also observed the security arrangements a few days ago on their visit to Pakistan and met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi who assured them that the arrangements for New Zealand’s tour will be top-notch.

New Zealand and England will pose a great test for Shaheen’s men and will prepare them for the difficult test that lies ahead in June considering they will play in Caribbean conditions.

Pakistan’s highly anticipated match against India will be held in New York on June 9, a newly built stadium that has a surface that is still unknown for the batters and bowlers alike.

