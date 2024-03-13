Most Runs, Wickets, Sixes, Team Scores: PSL 2024 Stats After the Group Stage

Pakistan Super League group stage has finally come to an end and this is how the stats fare in the ninth edition of PSL in all departments of the game.

PSL 9 has been filled with blockbuster entertainment and memorable moments but the season is now gearing up for the play-offs as the last four teams battle for the trophy.

Most Runs in PSL 9

Batting maestro of Pakistan, Babar Azam, leads the charts once more in the PSL 9, scoring nearly 500 runs with immaculate stroke-play and displayed his batting class for Peshawar Zalmi throughout the tournament.

In 9 innings, the batter showed scintillating form and consistency throughout the tournament and showed that his power-hitting and strike rate (159.40) has improved with time.

Four Pakistani batters and one South African have made the top 5 list of the most prolific run-scorers. The UAE-based Pakistani cricketer, Usman Khan, scored a couple of centuries for Multan Sultans and equaled Kamran Akmal’s record for most PSL centuries. He made history in PSL by becoming the first player to score 2 centuries in a single season.

Rassie Van der Dussen became the tenth foreign player in the league to score a century against Peshawar Zalmi with an unbeaten 104* off 50 deliveries.

PLAYER MAT INNS RUNS SR HS AVE Babar Azam 10 9 498 148.65 111* 62.25 Mohammad Rizwan 10 10 366 127.97 82 36.60 Rassie van der Dussen 8 7 364 154.89 104* 72.80 Usman Khan 5 5 337 173.71 106* 112.33 Saud Shakeel 10 9 323 144.84 88* 40.37

Most Wickets in PSL2024

Multan Sultans’ Usama Mir leads the race for the ‘Mohammad Fazal Cap’ in this edition of the Pakistan Super League by a mile with on and off stellar performances. Variations with the pace along with his line and length helped him get an extra bite from the surface and there is no doubt that he will win the award this season.

Usama also became the first bowler in the PSL to take a six-wicket haul in an innings, a feat that he achieved against Lahore Qalandars.

The Sultans duo, Mohammad Ali and Usama Mir, have picked up 38 wickets between them and surprisingly 2 spinners have made the top 5 list in the race for the most wickets award.

Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed has the best economy on the list and he has been a spearhead in Quetta’s bowling attack this season.

Pakistan’s T20 skipper Shaheen Afridi also makes the list after a bad run of form against New Zealand and Australia which is a good side for the national team.

PLAYER MAT INNS RUNS WKTS BBI ECON AVE Usama Mir 10 10 329 21 6/40 8.25 15.66 Mohammad Ali 10 9 309 17 3/19 8.35 18.17 Abrar Ahmed 10 9 281 15 3/18 7.80 18.73 Shaheen Afridi 10 9 310 14 3/33 8.61 22.14 Hasan Ali 10 10 314 14 4/15 8.26 22.42

Most Sixes

In terms of power-hitting ability, Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel have impressed the most this season. One would assume that Azam Khan or Iftikhar would top this list but that is not the case.

Saud Shakeel, who had been labeled as a ‘test cricketer’ in previous seasons, proved that he has a vast range of shots in his arsenal and can be aggressive when needed. His name along with players like Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Rizwan, and Rassie Van Der Dussen is a pleasant surprise.

Saim Ayub is going to be the next batting supremo in Pakistan and his numbers show that the sky is the limit for the youngster.

PLAYER MAT INNS 6s BF Saim Ayub 10 9 17 171 Rassie van der Dussen 8 7 16 235 Kieron Pollard 9 8 15 158 Saud Shakeel 10 9 15 223 Mohammad Rizwan 10 10 15 286

Lowest Team Scores in PSL 9:

The lowest score by a team in this year’s PSL was made three times by the Quetta Gladiators as their batting unit failed miserably throughout the season. It displayed a clear lack of depth in their batting order, especially with the likes of Akeal Hossein coming at 7 and Amir arriving at the crease at eight in most cases.

Islamabad United lost to Lahore Qalandars while chasing a target of 163 and crumbled under pressure in the second innings at Rawalpindi and were all out for 145.

Karachi Kings failed to chase a target of 148 against Peshawar Zalmi on a difficult pitch in Karachi that had turn and bounce and facilitated the bowlers more.

Team Score Overs RR Opponent Venue Date Gladiators 106 15.5 6.69 v Sultans Karachi 12 Mar 2024 Gladiators 118 19.1 6.15 v Kings Rawalpindi 6 Mar 2024 Gladiators 120 17.5 6.72 v Zalmi Rawalpindi 8 Mar 2024 Kings 145/5 20.0 7.25 v Zalm i Karachi 11 Mar 2024 United 145 18.5 7.69 v Qalandars Rawalpindi 6 Mar 2024

Most Catches

Jason Roy tops the list with 9 catches in this year’s PSL but Irfan Khan Niazi and Saim Ayub have impressed the most with 16 catches between them, which is a great sign for Pakistan as the local lads excel in the fielding department.

Babar Azam has always had a pair of safe hands in the field while Kieron Pollard’s stunning catch at the boundary rope against Lahore Qalandars turned out to be one of the glittering highlights in PSL 2024.

PLAYER MAT INNS Catches CT/INN Jason Roy 10 9 9 1.000 Irfan Niazi 9 9 8 0.888 Saim Ayub 10 9 8 0.888 Kieron Pollard 9 9 7 0.777 Babar Azam 10 9 6 0.666

Highest Individual Score

Babar Azam’s classy innings is right up there as one of the best innings in PSL 9 but Multan Sultans batter Usman Khan has completely dominated the list with amazing individual scores this season.

Usman has shown the ability to score big runs with brute force and timing in his shots that has decimated the opposition bowlers this season making him the most feared batter in PSL.

Van der Dussen’s knock went in vain against Zalmi but every time you see it the innings oozes class resonating with the South African’s brilliance which could not achieve glory.

Batsmen Team R Balls SR 4s 6s Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi 111* 63 176.19 14 2 Usman Khan Multan Sultans 106* 59 179.66 10 5 Rassie van der Dussen Lahore Qalandars 104* 52 200 7 6 Usman Khan Multan Sultans 100* 50 200 15 3 Usman Khan Multan Sultans 96 55 174.55 11 2

Highest Team Score

The 200 mark has been breached 10 times so far in this PSL but the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will be remembered for ages where a blockbuster run-chase was achieved by the two-time PSL champions against Rizwan’s Sultans.

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have dominated the charts but Peshawar Zalmi has been prolific as well breaching the double-hundred mark three times this season, although their bowling has conceded a lot of double-hundreds at the other end as well.

TEAM SCORE OPP RR INNS DATE Islamabad 232/7 v Multan 11.60 2 10 March 2024 Multan 228/4 v Islamabad 11.40 1 10 March 2024 Multan 214/4 v Lahore 10.7 1 27 Feb 2024 Lahore 203/6 v Peshawar 10.15 2 25 Feb 2024 Quetta 206/5 v Peshawar 10.3 1 18 Feb 2024

Best Bowling Figures

Usama Mir’s unprecedented feat in the PSL of the first-ever 6 wicket haul in an innings against Lahore has earned him the top of the list rank in the best bowling figures.

Arif Yaqoob’s first five-wicket haul in PSL also earns him a place in the list where he took four wickets in one over to help Peshawar Zalmi win against Islamabad United by 8 runs.

Bowler Team BBI Overs Runs Wickets Economy Usama Mir Multan Sultans 6/40 39.5 329 21 8.26 Arif Yaqoob Peshawar Zalmi 5/27 14 123 8 8.79 Hasan Ali Karachi Kings 4/15 38 314 14 8.26 Akeal Hosein Quetta Gladiators 4/23 36 274 13 7.61 Zaman Khan Lahore Qalandars 4/37 28 316 11 11.29

Most Dismissals by Wicketkeepers

Azam Khan’s performances with the gloves behind the wickets have helped Islamabad United a lot this season and lead the race for the Imtiaz Ahmed Award which goes to the best wicketkeeper of the season.

Surprisingly, Sarfraz Ahmed is at second place with just 5 innings under his belt this season after he was dropped for Laurie Evans whilst the Multan Sultans duo, Muhammad Rizwan and Usman Khan, also make the top 5 list.

Muhammad Haris has 6 dismissals to his name in 5 innings as well, although he was also replaced by Haseeb Ullah Khan as a wicket-keeper in the Zalmi line-up.

Most dismissals are the criteria to win the award which includes catches behind the stumps and stumpings.

Players Matches Innings Dismissals Catches Stumpings Azam Khan (IU) 9 9 8 7 1 Sarfaraz Ahmed (QG) 6 5 7 5 2 Mo hammad Haris (PZ) 8 5 6 10 1 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 10 8 5 8 — Usman Khan (MS) 5 2 4 6 1

