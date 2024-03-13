Final PSL 9 Points Table As Multan Sultans Demolish Quetta Gladiators

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in the last match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 group stage at the National Stadium, Karachi.
Sultans posted 185-4 in the 20 overs, as captain Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a 69-run innings. West Indian smasher, Johnson Charles, scored a half-century where he played a second-fiddle to Rizwan.
Akeal Hosein remained the only impressive bowler, in terms of economy, as he recorded figures of 4-0-26-0.
Mohammad Amir took two wickets, but he conceded runs at an economy of 10.
Quetta Gladiators succumbed to 106 all out, as Omair Yousaf top-scored with 37. Lack of partnerships were QG’s downfall.
David Willey, Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir grabbed multiple wickets as they proved to be a nuisance for QG’s chase.
Chris Jordan remained economical but couldn’t pick any wicket. Mohammad Ali picked a wicket but conceded runs at an economy of close to 12.
Multan finished at the top spot and will face Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier in the PSL 9 playoff stage.
Here is the final PSL 9 points table:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans Q
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|1.150
|2. Peshawar Zalmi Q
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.147
|3. Islamabad United Q
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|0.224
|4. Quetta Gladiators Q
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|-0.921
|5. Karachi Kings
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-0.192
|6. Lahore Qalandars
|10
|1
|8
|1
|3
|-0.554
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.