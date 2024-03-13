Final PSL 9 Points Table As Multan Sultans Demolish Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in the last match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 group stage at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Sultans posted 185-4 in the 20 overs, as captain Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a 69-run innings. West Indian smasher, Johnson Charles, scored a half-century where he played a second-fiddle to Rizwan.

Akeal Hosein remained the only impressive bowler, in terms of economy, as he recorded figures of 4-0-26-0.

Mohammad Amir took two wickets, but he conceded runs at an economy of 10.

Quetta Gladiators succumbed to 106 all out, as Omair Yousaf top-scored with 37. Lack of partnerships were QG’s downfall.

David Willey, Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir grabbed multiple wickets as they proved to be a nuisance for QG’s chase.

Chris Jordan remained economical but couldn’t pick any wicket. Mohammad Ali picked a wicket but conceded runs at an economy of close to 12.

Multan finished at the top spot and will face Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier in the PSL 9 playoff stage.

Here is the final PSL 9 points table:

