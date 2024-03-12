Pakistan Selectors Will Not Consider PSL 2024’s Most Impactful Batter for Selection

Multan Sultans’ most consistent wicket-keeper batter, Usman Khan, will not be eligible for selection in the 25-member National Camp in Kakul as the Pakistani-born Emirati player has reportedly moved to the United Arab Emirates.

The National team training camp is set to start in Kakul on March 25 for the New Zealand series but Usman Khan will not be a part of it as the PCB Selectors have confirmed that the batter is not eligible to represent Pakistan despite his stellar performances in the PSL.

Pakistan’s 25-member squad for Kakul is expected to be announced before March 20, just two days after the final of the Pakistan Super League.

The men in green are set to host the Kiwis for 3 T20I matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and 2 T20I matches in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Usman has smashed two scintillating centuries this season against Islamabad United and Karachi Kings while scoring 96 runs against Lahore Qalandars as well.

The 28-year-old batting sensation hails from Karachi and made his first-class debut for Karachi Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy during the 2017-18 season.

Usman had to leave Pakistan ultimately due to a lack of cricket opportunities and had to settle in the UAE to propel his cricketing career to the next level.

The wicket-keeper batter’s arduous journey has been inspirational so far and he is keen to represent UAE in the T20Is. Since his migration, the cricketer has been playing in the UAE for the last four years.

The wicket-keeper batter is a complete package and in the last two matches, he has shown his agile wicket-keeping skills as well behind the stumps for Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators today in the last match of the group stages of PSL at the National Bank Arena, and will look to clinch a spot in top 2 with a win for automatic qualification.

