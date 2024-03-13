PIA Asks Pilots Not to Fly While Fasting

The national flag carrier recently issued a crucial advisory to its pilots and cabin crew, urging them to abstain from flying while fasting.

This directive, conveyed through a comprehensive letter addressed to all cabin crew members, emphasized the grave risks associated not only with their own lives but also with the safety of passengers and individuals on the ground.

The message outlined the stance endorsed by Corporate Safety Management and the Aircrew Medical Centre, cautioning against the perilous combination of fasting and flying. While acknowledging that fasting during flights might be a personal choice, it underscored the substantial risks involved, notably the potential for compromised judgment and impaired performance during emergencies.

Highlighting the undeniable significance of fasting, the communication acknowledged that fasting entails a departure from the usual routine. However, it clarified that the concerns extended beyond religious observance, citing recognized relaxations on fasting while traveling.

The reduction in attention span, decision-making capacity, reflexes, and stamina during fasting further underscored the incompatibility of fasting with the demands of safe flight operations.

In light of these considerations, the advisory unequivocally urged all cockpit and cabin crew members observing fasts to refrain from flying. A spokesperson for the national flag carrier confirmed the issuance of a circular to this effect, underscoring the imperative of compliance.

The directive found support in the Civil Aviation Rules (CARs) 1994, specifically rule 41(3), which explicitly prohibits crew members from exercising their licensure privileges while fasting. By aligning with these regulations and prioritizing safety above all else, the carrier reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring secure and reliable air travel operations.