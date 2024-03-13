Europe is Making it More Difficult for Pakistanis to Get Schengen Visa

The proposed increase in Schengen visa fees, from €80 to €90, is anticipated to push the total expenditure for applications beyond €6 million.

If the European Commission’s draft proposal to hike visa fees by 12.5 percent receives approval, Pakistani nationals would face a €598,110 increase in Schengen visa costs in 2024.

The draft includes price adjustments for regular and minor applicants, as well as for nationals from non-cooperating countries in the readmission process, who would face fees of €135 and €180 respectively.

However, extension visa application fees will remain unchanged at €30, and nationals from countries with existing visa facilitation agreements will be exempt from these additional charges.

In 2022, Pakistani visa applicants spent nearly €6.1 million, even amid reduced application rates due to the post-COVID-19 pandemic. With the impending fee increase, expenses for Schengen visa applications are poised to escalate further.

Under the proposed changes, fees for child applicants would rise from €40 to €45, while nationals from non-cooperating countries would face higher fees, pushing the total expenditure for Pakistani visas in 2024 to €6.9 million.

Given that the average monthly salary in Pakistan is €268, with a minimum wage of €67 and a maximum of €1,195, the proposed visa fees would represent a significant financial burden, amounting to approximately one-third of the monthly salary.

The EU Commission attributes the fee hike to inflation affecting third-country visa applicants in 2024.

In 2022, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands received the highest number of visa applications from Pakistanis, accounting for 74.1 percent of all applications, totaling 56,436 requests.

Despite the high application rates, Pakistani nationals face significant rejection rates in some EU countries, notably Sweden, where 74.7 percent of applicants are denied. Spain and Belgium also have high rejection rates, at 36 and 38 percent respectively, while Greece, Italy, and Germany show comparatively higher approval rates for Pakistani applicants.