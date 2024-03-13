Rawalpindi Begins Grand Operation Against Illegal Housing Societies

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has initiated a grand operation against illegal housing schemes in the garrison city.

As part of the operation, street lights, road dividers, and the hard landscape of the Green Hawks housing scheme were demolished by the authority.

According to a spokesperson for the RDA, the authority has been taking action against illegal societies to combat the fraudulent activities of these schemes and to prevent the exploitation of citizens.

He added that they had received complaints from the general public regarding the illegal occupation by owners of unauthorized housing schemes.

The spokesperson announced strict action against those who forcibly occupy lands. He stated that owners of housing schemes who have completed all the legal formalities have been granted possession of the land.

While urging the citizens against investing in illegal housing schemes, he requested them to visit the RDA website and advised them to deal with approved housing schemes.

According to the officials, the owners of the Green Hawks were served notices to cease illegal advertisements, bookings, and development. The owners of these properties were operating booking offices for illegal housing schemes in violation of rules.